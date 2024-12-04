President Biden honors Kirk Herbstreit’s late, football-loving dog Ben in heartfelt letter

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden sent a heartfelt letter to ESPN “College GameDay” football analyst Kirk Herbstreit after his adored golden retriever, Ben, died of cancer last month.

“I was so sorry to hear about the loss of your beloved Ben,” Biden said in the November 22 note. “Ben brought so much comfort and unconditional love to millions of Americans across our Nation.

“In your most joyful moments and most grief-stricken days, he was there, sensitive to every unspoken feeling and emotion.”

Herbstreit shared the letter and his gratitude to Biden on social media Wednesday.

“Politics aside-REALLY honored to receive this personal note from @POTUS sharing his appreciation and compassion for the loss of our beloved Ben. I can only hope that Ben knows how many people he touched.”

A certified emotional service animal, Ben became famous for his infectious, friendly nature while in the national spotlight each week. He caused uncontrollable “oohs-and-ahs” while accompanying Herbstreit around the country covering football.

Ben — who had been with Herbstreit for 10 years — would often be seen on set during live productions.

The long-time ESPN commentator would also bring his cherished dog along for his “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video gig.

Ben had taken ill this year and was diagnosed with leukemia in March and underwent surgery in July, according to ESPN.

“I know what it is like to lose a beloved pet, and I hope you can find some comfort in cherishing the beautiful memories you shared with Ben,” Biden continued. “He was a good boy.”

In June 2021, the Bidens announced that Champ, their “beloved” German Shepherd, who had been with their family since 2008, had died.

