Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC head coaching job

(CNN) — Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick interviewed with the University of North Carolina for its head football coaching job, according to multiple reports.

The six-time Super Bowl winner hasn’t coached since he and the Patriots parted ways after 24 seasons earlier this year, bringing an end to one of the greatest head coaching runs in NFL history.

The 72-year-old interviewed with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in January before the team hired Raheem Morris as its head coach.

Since then, Belichick has been a member of the media, covering the NFL regularly on Peyton and Eli Manning’s “Manningcast” during Monday Night Football and a weekly guest spot on “The Pat McAfee Show,” among other pursuits.

The Tar Heels are looking to fill their head coaching vacancy after the school announced Mack Brown would not return next season following its loss to in-state rivals North Carolina State last week. UNC finished the year a disappointing 6-6.

Brown coached the Tar Heels in two separate stints for a total of 16 seasons.

Freddie Kitchens, a former head coach of the Cleveland Browns, is currently the team’s interim head coach. He had served as UNC’s run game coordinator and tight ends coach the past two seasons

Inside Carolina first reported the news on Belichick.

