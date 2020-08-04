El Paso City Council votes again to keep virus cluster data secret from the public

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council, for the second time in recent weeks, rejected a measure Tuesday night to release information on the specific locations of Covid-19 clusters.

That means identities of businesses, nursing homes and other locations where significant outbreaks of the virus have occurred in the city won't be made public.

Council deadlocked 4-4 on the measure, so it failed due to lack of a majority.

They also tied the first time they voted on the item back on July 21, but Mayor Dee Margo broke that tie to keep the information secret.

Margo left Tuesday's council meeting before they voted, but the outcome was the same as the earlier vote.

Voting to release the names of cluster spots were city representatives Peter Svarzbein, Cassandra Hernandez, Alexsandra Annello and Henry Rivera. Voting against releasing the names were representatives Sam Morgan, Cissy Lizarraga, Isabel Salcedo and Claudia Lizette Rodriguez.

The voting broke the same way as it did back in July.