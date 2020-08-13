‘I’m hoping the numbers will continue to drop’: Weekly check-in with UMC’s Dr. Jose Burgos

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing.

Here's the Q&A for Friday, August 13:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Jose Burgos (UMC’s Director of Internal Medicine): "We had a really good week. The numbers are going down. We're discharging more people from the hospital. We're seeing less numbers of patients getting infected so good job to everybody in El Paso."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Burgos: "Even at what was our peak, we could take care of these patients. So, we can definitely continue to do so."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Burgos: "If you're mildly ill with a respiratory illness, even if you think it's just a common cold, that's fine -- but because of the Covid era -- go get yourself checked. The highest chance to get you well, and make sure you don't have complications from this condition, comes when you're treated early."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Burgos: "To see how people are fighting. It's not only a fight that we have at the hospital. This physical and psychological fight that every patient is fighting everywhere and the fact that we're witnessing that, that we're seeing that up close is really encouraging. It's really nice to see how people are just holding on and fighting back and staying positive; doing what they have to do so they can overcome this condition."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Burgos: "I want to be positive, but I can only be positive if everybody in town is doing what they're supposed to do, so I'm hoping the numbers will continue to drop."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Burgos: "The fact that the community keeps working in order to find newer and better medications. The race for the vaccine, all of those things, they just definitely give me hope that we are going to be able to control this at some point."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Burgos: "Please let's go and donate. We need plasma from people who have recovered from the infection. We need plasma and blood products from anybody else because our reserves are pretty low overall."

Statistics for August 13:

17,378 total cases, 4166 active cases, 330 deaths in El Paso County

