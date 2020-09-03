‘Continue to be diligent’: Weekly check-in with UMC’s Dr. Joel Hendryx

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing. Dr. Burgos was unavailable this week, so we spoke to UMC's chief medical officer, Dr. Joel Hendryx.

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Joel Hendryx (UMC’s Chief Medical Officer): "Our numbers have been more stable. We're not seeing as many Covid patients. As we discharge them, we do get some more in. But, it's gone better."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Hendryx: "As our numbers have come down, from a Covid standpoint, yes we're in very good shape."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Hendryx: "As we move forward into the school year, there are obviously questions about what people should do. We find that the school systems will have their protocols for interactions. They have plans on how that should work. Whenever they're coming home, they should be aware that as they come home, they can certainly bring something with them. They want to be careful about disposal of their masks, washing of their masks, washing of their hands, and even -- do they want to change their clothes? These are all possibilities coming home so that they don't bring that virus to their families."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Hendryx: "As our numbers have come down, so has the age group that we're seeing being admitted to our ICU. These are individuals who may or may not have comorbidities so from our point, we're seeing younger individuals have complications with this virus. requiring health care."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Hendryx: "There is a holiday, so a week after a holiday, if people aren't utilizing their personal distance, their mask and hand washing, then we will tend to see a rise."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Hendryx: "El Pasoans are doing what they need to do because our numbers are down. They would not be down except for the fact that people are wearing their masks. They are using their personal distance, they are washing their hands."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Hendryx: "It's been a long five months. Continue to be diligent about what you're doing."

Statistics for September 3:

20,686 total cases, 2,822 active cases, 429 deaths in El Paso County

