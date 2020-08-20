‘Lowest numbers we’ve seen in several months’: Weekly check-in with UMC’s Dr. Joel Hendryx

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing. Dr. Burgos was unavailable this week, so we spoke to UMC's chief medical officer, Dr. Joel Hendryx.

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Joel Hendryx (UMC’s Chief Medical Officer): "We've seen a decrease in the number of our hospitalized patients. In fact, three days ago was the lowest numbers we've seen in several months."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Hendryx: "Certainly with the decrease in the numbers that we have, that does give us more capacity. It gives us more capacity also for all those individuals who are sick without Covid. They've been out there not seeing their doctors and they have -- many of them are very sick -- we're able to take care of those individuals because we have that capacity.

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Hendryx: "People are doing what they should be doing. We appreciate that from the good people of El Paso. They are washing their hands. They are wearing their masks. They are keeping their personal distance."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Hendryx: "There's a patient who had experienced Covid, was in our hospital and we received a letter from him. It was very heartwarming and touching. Individuals that come in -- the contact with their families decreases -- this individual formed a bond with all the nurses, the doctors, the respiratory techs. He wrote the most heart-warming that our associates appreciate. It is tough to do this and when they get these letters of appreciation, it means a lot."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Hendryx: "We're hoping that everybody continues to use their mask, social distancing, and washing their hands and we will continue this curve. There will be some fluctuations, but we're hoping that until we get to the influenza season, that this will be the new norm."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Hendryx: "We're looking at different medications that are on the horizon that hopefully will help us treat our patients."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Hendryx: "Stay healthy. Obviously, continue what you're doing as far as being careful in your environment so that you don't pass on the virus."

Statistics for August 20:

19,057 total cases, 4200 active cases, 382 deaths in El Paso County

