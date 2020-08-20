‘Lowest numbers we’ve seen in several months’: Weekly check-in with UMC’s Dr. Joel Hendryx
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing. Dr. Burgos was unavailable this week, so we spoke to UMC's chief medical officer, Dr. Joel Hendryx.
Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?
Dr. Joel Hendryx (UMC’s Chief Medical Officer): "We've seen a decrease in the number of our hospitalized patients. In fact, three days ago was the lowest numbers we've seen in several months."
Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?
Hendryx: "Certainly with the decrease in the numbers that we have, that does give us more capacity. It gives us more capacity also for all those individuals who are sick without Covid. They've been out there not seeing their doctors and they have -- many of them are very sick -- we're able to take care of those individuals because we have that capacity.
Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?
Hendryx: "People are doing what they should be doing. We appreciate that from the good people of El Paso. They are washing their hands. They are wearing their masks. They are keeping their personal distance."
Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?
Hendryx: "There's a patient who had experienced Covid, was in our hospital and we received a letter from him. It was very heartwarming and touching. Individuals that come in -- the contact with their families decreases -- this individual formed a bond with all the nurses, the doctors, the respiratory techs. He wrote the most heart-warming that our associates appreciate. It is tough to do this and when they get these letters of appreciation, it means a lot."
Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?
Hendryx: "We're hoping that everybody continues to use their mask, social distancing, and washing their hands and we will continue this curve. There will be some fluctuations, but we're hoping that until we get to the influenza season, that this will be the new norm."
Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?
Hendryx: "We're looking at different medications that are on the horizon that hopefully will help us treat our patients."
Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?
Hendryx: "Stay healthy. Obviously, continue what you're doing as far as being careful in your environment so that you don't pass on the virus."
Statistics for August 20:
- 19,057 total cases, 4200 active cases, 382 deaths in El Paso County
Here's a list of earlier segments:
- April 9 Q&A: (225 cases , 1 death)
- April 16 Q&A: (451 cases, 7 deaths)
- April 23 Q&A: (675 total cases, 543 active cases, 10 deaths)
- April 30 Q&A: (924 total cases, 506 active cases, 21 deaths)
- May 7 Q&A: (1,190 total cases, 541 active cases, 30 deaths)
- May 14 Q&A: (1,607 total cases, 771 active cases, 43 deaths)
- May 21 Q&A: (2,046 total cases, 883 active cases, 57 deaths)
- May 28 Q&A: (2,569 total cases, 1,032 active cases, 72 deaths)
- June 4 Q&A: (3,069 total cases, 1,059 active cases, 89 deaths)
- June 11 Q&A: (3,650 total cases, 1,015 active cases, 97 deaths)
- June 18 Q&A: (4,088 total cases, 946 active cases, 119 deaths)
- June 25 Q&A: (4,984 total cases, 1394 active cases, 125 deaths)
- July 2 Q&A: (6,389 total cases, 2,223 active cases, 132 deaths)
- July 9 Q&A: (8,385 total cases, 3,085 active cases, 145 deaths)
- July 16 Q&A: (10,638 total cases, 3,708 active cases, 173 deaths)
- July 23 Q&A: (12,501 total cases, 3,564 active cases, 211 deaths)
- July 31 Q&A: (14,276 total cases, 3,311 active cases, 266 deaths)
- August 6: (15,596 total cases, 3,747 active cases, 285 deaths)
- August 13 Q&A: (17,378 total cases, 4,166 active cases, 330 deaths)
