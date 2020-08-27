‘People are understanding’: Weekly check-in with UMC’s Dr. Jose Burgos
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing.
Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?
Dr. Jose Burgos (UMC’s Director of Internal Medicine): "We had a really good week because the number of patients in the hospital with coronavirus is coming down. Last month we were having between 50-60 patients everyday now we're having in the low 20s."
Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?
Burgos: "We can definitely handle the number of patients."
Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?
Burgos: "We need to educate our kids. They are at home. It's overwhelming. I have three. I have seen how painful virtual school is. But, it's a good time for us to teach them how to deal with this. How to wash their hands frequently, how to avoid the -- I know that schools will have a set of rules -- but how to avoid certain crowded places. Most importantly, how to wear a mask."
Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?
Burgos: "This week was quite interesting regarding some of the new CDC recommendations about not testing as much. I'm a big advocate and fortunately our organization is as well, of diagnosing people early. Because if you are asymptomatic and you're going out and about, the likelihood of that person to get other people sick is extremely high. We are going to continue to test people even if they are asymptomatic."
Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?
Burgos: "I'm dreaming about the day where we tell you we have no patients in the hospital. I see that happening in the near future, but it depends on how we continue to behave as a community."
Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?
Burgos: "What is giving me hope is seeing how people are taking this more seriously. I have mentioned this before, there is absolutely no need to politicize this. This is a public health matter, this is not a political matter. People are understanding this more and more."
Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?
Burgos: "Flu season is coming. Please get a vaccine and protect your family."
Statistics for August 27:
- 19,925 total cases, 3,102 active cases, 410 deaths in El Paso County
