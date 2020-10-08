Watch LIVE: El Paso officials to discuss surging virus cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- City and health officials scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss what they called "deep concerns" in the wake of El Paso setting two coronavirus-era records Thursday: The highest number of new daily cases (523) and the highest number of active infections at 4,929.

Leaders were expected to warn El Pasoans to beware of "Covid fatigue" setting in. Officials fear many people are letting their guard down and not following safety precautions, which is contributing to the surge in virus cases.

In addition, the city was also expected to introduce Angela Mora to the public after naming her as the new health department director earlier in the day.