7 more El Paso virus deaths; youngest victim is woman in 40s

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials on Saturday reported 7 more deaths due to Covid-19, along with 479 additional cases.

The latest deaths included a woman in her 40s, two men in their 60s, a man in his 70s, a man and a woman in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

The pandemic death toll is now 2,058. Meanwhile, the cumulative total of El Paso's virus cases has reached 123,445, with 6,126 of those infections currently being active.

As of Saturday morning, El Paso's hospitalizations due to virus-related illness stood at 324, with 116 of those patients listed in intensive care and 83 requiring the use of ventilators.

On the vaccine front, health officials said 226,990 doses had been allocated to El Paso to date, of which 185,874 shots had been given. Those figures also come a day after the city and county announced plans to go to a single, centralized vaccine registration system with the aim of improving distribution efforts when allocations are made to the community.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data visit EPStrong.org.