All New Mexico adults now eligible for Covid booster shots; mask mandate extended

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Friday expanding Covid-19 booster shot eligibility to all New Mexico adults and extending the state's indoor mask mandate through at least Dec. 10, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

“As we have throughout this unpredictable and unprecedented global pandemic, we always stand ready to quickly implement new tools and policies in our fight against this terrible disease,” Lujan Grisham said. “I strongly encourage every New Mexican to register for a booster today – we have appointments available and are ready to get shots in arms.”

New Mexico is joining other states, like California and Colorado, that have also made boosters available to all adults 18 and older.

New Mexicans adults may now schedule a booster shot if:

They received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago OR

They completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series more than six months ago

New Mexicans can sign up for initial vaccinations and booster shots at VaccineNM.org. Instructions for scheduling children’s vaccinations are also available here.

Officials also defended their decision to extend the mask mandate as a needed measure.

“Case counts are significant, spread rates are far too high, and the Delta variant is far more transmissible than previous variants. In addition, our hospitals are well beyond capacity, and several have declared Crisis Standards of Care,” said Department of Health acting Secretary Dr. David R. Scrase. “Those factors absolutely make New Mexico a high-risk setting.”