9 new El Paso Covid deaths, 7 not vaccinated; youngest victim in 30s

EL PASO, Texas -- There were nine El Pasoans who died from Covid-19 over the past week, with seven of the fatalities involving those who weren't vaccinated, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Officials said all of the latest victims had underlying health conditions and there were two breakthrough deaths; the youngest of the deceased was in her 30s and the entire list of victims included:

1 woman in her 30s

2 men in their 50s

2 men in their 60s

1 men in his 70s

2 men in their 80s

1 woman in her 100s

The total number of breakthrough deaths now totals 39 and the cumulative count of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 2,872.

Meanwhile, 2,751 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 875 of those being breakthrough infections. There were no new cases involving the highly-contagious Delta variant reported; the total number of those cases remained at 20.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 6,969.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 149,302. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.