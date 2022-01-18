COVID-19 resources for UTEP community as school enters spring semester

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP spring semester began Tuesday, but students returned to the classroom at a time when Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the El Paso community.

UTEP President Heather Wilson sent out a guide for staff members. In the letter, Wilson repeated the importance of protecting one another.

“We value in-person education, and we’re starting the semester as planned,” Wilson said.

Wilson said if a staff member is sick, they should stay home. She urged the community to get vaccinated and boosted.

And she encouraged the UTEP community to wear masks on campus.

On Tuesday, the university moved its free walk-up testing COVID-19 testing site for university students and employees to the former Honors House - located at 2090 Hawthorne St. Testing will continue to be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at that location.

UTEP students can also be tested at the Student Health and Wellness Center, located on the first floor of Union Building East.

A third testing option for the UTEP community is the City of El Paso’s COVID-19 Mega-Testing Site. That site is on UTEP property, located at 3333 N. Mesa at Kern drive. The site includes two dedicated drive-up lanes for UTEP students, employees, and household members in the same vehicle.

According to UTEP officials, results from the rapid tests are available via text or email within two hours. The PCR test results will be available via text within 48 hours.

Officials said they have been able to keep up with the demand because of the multiple available sites on campus.