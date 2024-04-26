UTEP’s Kory Chapman evaluates Spring Season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the Spring football season officially at a close, former Austin Pear Governor, Kory Chapman, was able to chat with ABC-7 to give some insight on how the new era of Miner football team is looking thus far.

Chapman met UTEP's head football coach, Scotty Walden, at Austin Peay and trailed behind when he discovered Walden was making a move to El Paso.

"I've always wanted to play at a bigger level," Chapman said. "Coach Walden coming here really helped me achieve that dream. I've always been in his program, I know the culture and I just felt like it was the perfect situation that could've happened for me. I'm just blessed to be here."

Walden brought almost all of his staff from Austin Peay as well as 11 players to help definite the culture at UTEP.

"Everybody is coming together," Chapman said. "When you're out here playing football it brings everyone together. Everyone is just trying to achieve the same goal and that's to win a Championship and I feel like we're in the right direction to achieve that goal."

UTEP's first game of the regular season will be August 31st against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.