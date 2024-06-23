Skip to Content
3 confirmed dead in wildfires, Village of Ruidoso confirms

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Village of Ruidoso confirmed Sunday afternoon three people have lost their lives in the wildfires.

Leaders advise residents returning to their homes, that there are "No entry/Exclusion zones" that residents will not be able to access.

These areas are currently considered crime scenes with recovery efforts underway.

The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) K-9 strike teams are investigated and will clear those areas in questions.

The Village of Ruidoso reports the number of dead could rise as the USAR K-9 teams continue their efforts.

Yvonne Suarez

