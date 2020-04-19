Elton John livestreams performance of ‘I’m Still Standing’ from his backyard

Entertainment

While the coronavirus pandemic has forced most of us into our homes, health care workers are still standing on the front lines battling this crisis.

So pop icon Elton John honored them with a special performance during the “One World: Together at Home” concert Saturday.

Sitting behind a piano in his yard — with a tall hedge and a basketball hoop behind him — the 73-year-old star began by expressing his gratitude to medical professionals battling the virus.

“This is for everybody out there who’s been working on the front line 24/7,” he said. “Thank you for all your expertise, your love, your care, your humanity. Thank you.”

He then dove into “I’m Still Standing,” his 1983 hit about resilience. With no special lighting or sound effects, John’s talent was on full display.

John, who was introduced by fellow Brits David and Victoria Beckham, was among dozens of pop stars, musicians and celebrities who appeared in Saturday’s concert, which was broadcast globally. Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones and Jennifer Lopez also performed from their homes.

The 8-hour show raised nearly $128 million for the World Health Organization, according to Global Citizen, the group that organized the event. The proceeds will be given to the WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund and local responders.

Last month John hosted the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” another star-studded concert that brought in $10 million for Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, according to iHeart Radio.