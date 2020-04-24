Julianne Hough is enjoying her space

Entertainment

Julianne Hough is quarantined in a different state than her husband, Brooks Laich, and she’s really enjoying the alone time.

Hough has been social distancing in California, while Laich is in Idaho with his dog.

“With everything going on, obviously my heart is with the frontline workers and the healthcare providers, and giving them my absolute love and affection, and feeling the weight of what’s happening. But at the same time, I’m feeling very blessed that I’ve had this time to stop and pause,” Hough told Oprah Magazine via Instagram Live.

“Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business, it’s a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious,” she continued. “I’ve been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work, and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time.”

Hough said she’s been doing a lot of self-reflection.

“I don’t feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there’s a big difference,” she said. “I feel alone, I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I’m really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what’s really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this: Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?”