The Beatles will stream their animated film ‘Yellow Submarine’ Saturday and host a sing-a-long watch party

Entertainment

All together now.

If you’ve been cooped up inside for a few weeks now, chances are you’re getting a little antsy. Maybe you need some escapism. Luckily, The Beatles are here to help.

The Beatles’ YouTube page will stream the animated 1968 movie “The Beatles: Yellow Submarine” on Saturday and host a sing-along watch party.

“Escape with us to a place where, for a little while, nothing is real. Have some fun! Dress up as your favourite character from the film or in your Beatles finest,” the description of the YouTube event reads.

The stream begins at 12 p.m. ET, and participants are encouraged to share photos of themselves singing along at home with the hashtag #YellowSubLive.

The Beatles aren’t the only ones seeking to provide some entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic via YouTube live streams. Lionsgate Movies has been streaming popular movies every Friday on its channel, all while taking donations for theater employees who are out of work.

Others have taken to Instagram Live, where athletes, celebrities and musicians have hosted mini concerts, taught cooking classes or simply used the platform to connect with fans.