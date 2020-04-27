John Krasinski hosts food edition of ‘Some Good News’ with Guy Fieri and Martha Stewart

Entertainment

John Krasinski hosted a virtual potluck on Sunday’s episode of his YouTube show, “Some Good News.”

The actor reminded viewers that workers in the food industry are helping people in need and that many restaurant employees are currently out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“From the inspiring stories of selfless camaraderie, to the heart-wrenching stories of simply doing what’s right, these are the people who once defined your neighborhood and are now defining humanity,” Krasinski said.

The actor had asked viewers to send him their favorite recipes and picked four for the potluck, inviting virtual guests Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, David Chang and Stanley Tucci to the dinner.

Krasinki also surprised Fieri by telling him PepsiCo was donating $3 million to Fieri’s relief fund for restaurant workers.

Besides his celebrity guests, Krasinski also thanked food workers who aren’t famous for their good deeds, like a chef who had set up remote kitchens inside churches to feed people in need for free and a bar owner who peeled dollars off his bar wall to give to employees.

“But the beautiful thing about food and all this is you don’t have to be a big-time chef to make a huge difference,” Krasinski said. “It’s heartwarming to point out that every single person in that segment, that was making food to make a difference, they were doing it all without charging a dollar, because that is just what heroes do.”