Face mask projected onto Brazil’s famous Christ the Redeemer statue

The massive Christ the Redeemer statue that has overlooked Rio de Janeiro for almost 90 years sported a new look this weekend.

A face mask was projected onto the statue to promote self care amid the coronavirus pandemic and as a tribute to healthcare workers.

The text #MascaraSalva, which translates to masks saves, was also displayed on the statue’s torso.

The statue was closed to the public in mid-March. Standing atop Mount Corcovado, it has long been a major draw for visitors and tourists.

This is the third time special lighting has been used on the monument as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the statue was illuminated with the flags of countries impacted by the pandemic.

On Easter Sunday, images of medical workers were projected onto the statue as a tribute to those risking their lives on the front lines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazilian health authorities announced Sunday the country has surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus and over 7,000 reported deaths.