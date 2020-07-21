Kanye West won’t be on ballot in South Carolina after holding his 1st rally there

Entertainment

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- Kanye West will not make an appearance on the presidential ballot in South Carolina this year.

The announcement comes after the rapper held his first presidential campaign event in the state on Sunday.

A South Carolina Election Commission spokesperson said West failed to submit the necessary 10,000 signatures on Monday.

South Carolina also does not allow write-ins for president.

So far, West has only qualified to be on the ballot in Oklahoma, because all that was needed there was a $35,000 dollar filing fee.

West announced he was running for president on the Fourth of July.

He filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission last week, and listed the "birthday party" — as his party affiliation.