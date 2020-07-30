Kerry Washington says we may see a ‘Scandal’ movie in the future

Entertainment

The cast of “Scandal” held a virtual reunion for charity on Wednesday night.

Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope, the White House and B613 were on the same side for once as the cast reminisced about their time on the show.

Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), Emmy Award winner Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norm Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newburn (Charlie), Joe Morton (Rowan Pope) and Executive Producer/Director Tom Verica all took part.

Fans asked questions in real time and could donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air by a member of the cast.

When asked if she would reprise the role of political fixer Olivia Pope, Washington at first said it was “hard to imagine.”

But she added that it may be a possibility, saying, “It would be very hard to say no to the opportunity to work with these people again.”

“We still spend time together, and we really love each other,” Washington shared.

“Scandal” aired its final episode more than two years ago.

The reunion was the latest project for “Stars in the House,” which launched during the coronavirus outbreak to promote support for The Actors Fund.