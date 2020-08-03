‘General Hospital’ star Kelly Monaco temporarily replaced after suffering ‘breathing problem’

Entertainment

Sam McCall Morgan will temporarily look a bit different on “General Hospital.”

That’s because Lindsay Hartley will be stepping into the role to substitute for Kelly Monaco.

Hartley recently confirmed the news after Daytime Confidential reported it.

“Some big shoes to fill…precious too,” Hartley wrote while sharing a tweet from the publication about the switch. “I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily.”

Monaco has starred on the soap for over a decade.

Her mother, Carmina Monaco, shared a Twitter update with her followers about her daughter’s health.

“Kelly is great and should be back on set Monday,” she wrote. “14 day quarantine after a breathing problem with mask 1st day back. 3 negative Covid test, I’d say she is better than great. Thank you for all of the love.”

Hartley, who was formerly married to “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley, has appeared on the soaps “Passions,” “Days of Our Lives” and “All My Children.”

“General Hospital” had halted production in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and ABC has been airing classic episodes.

The show reportedly restarted production last month with procedures in place to protect the cast and crew.

New episodes begin airing today, the show’s official Twitter account shared on Monday.