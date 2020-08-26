Aaliyah’s music could soon appear on streaming services

Entertainment

Aaliyah’s music catalog could soon appear on streaming platforms for the first time, it has been announced.

The late R&B star’s estate revealed on Tuesday that it has begun discussions with “various record labels” to finally bring her hits out of digital limbo.

“To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalog, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” the statement posted to social media read.

“Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!”

Her family shared the promising music update as fans around the world marked the 19th anniversary of the singer’s death. The “Try Again” hitmaker died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001, at the age of just 22.

The Detroit native — born Aaliyah Dana Haughton– signed with Jive Records when she was 12 years old and released her debut album, “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,” in 1994.

Many of her hits have been largely missing from streaming services over the last decade, forcing fans to seek out their favorite tracks elsewhere.

While “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” is widely available on major streaming services, the majority of her remaining catalog, which includes 1996 sophomore album “One in a Million” and her 2001 album “Aaliyah,” has been held back.

A greatest hits compilation for the multi-platinum selling artist briefly appeared on Apple Music and iTunes in early 2017 before being pulled, according to reports at the time.

Aaliyah’s most successful single “Try Again” featured on the soundtrack to the 2000 thriller “Romeo Must Die” and was her first and only US number one.