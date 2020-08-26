‘Enola Holmes’ movie trailer released on Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming action comedy movie “Enola Holmes.”

Millie Bobby Brown, of “Stranger Things” fame, plays the title role as the younger sister of super sleuth Sherlock Holmes in the movie, which will be released September 23.

Henry Cavill plays Sherlock, although the character only appears in a supporting role.

The trailer, released Tuesday, features Enola speaking into the camera about the disappearance of her beloved mother and her search to find her while running away from her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft.

“While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord,” reads the Netflix summary of the movie, which also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes.

In June, the estate of “Sherlock Holmes” author Arthur Conan Doyle sued Netflix, among others, over the film, arguing that the show’s depiction of Sherlock Holmes as kind, caring and respectful of women is a violation of the author’s copyright.

The film is based on a series of novels by Nancy Springer, who created the character of Enola, but Conan Doyle’s estate argued that Sherlock was only ever kind and emotional in books that are still under the author’s copyright. In earlier works, now in the public domain, his aloofness and lack of empathy are crucial aspects of his character and must be respected in any adaptation, the estate claimed.

The estate filed a case against Netflix, the US-based producers, Springer, her publisher Penguin Random House, and others in the US District Court for the District of New Mexico. CNN contacted Netflix, Springer and Penguin Random House, the books’ publisher, for comment.

Conan Doyle died in 1930 after publishing dozens of stories about his legendary detective. Since his death, “Sherlock Holmes” has formed the basis of numerous films and TV series, including the popular BBC version, “Sherlock,” which starred Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role.