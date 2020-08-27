Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting

Entertainment

Congratulations are in order for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The Bollywood actress and her cricket captain husband made their announcement Thursday on social media.

Sharma posted a photo showing her and Kohli being all smiles as she sports her baby bump.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” the caption reads along with a heart and praying hands emoji.

The couple married in Italy in 2017 after several years together.

Sharma is both an actress and a producer. This year she served as a producer on the series “Paatal Lok” which was released on Amazon Prime Video, and the horror film “Bulbbul” on Netflix.