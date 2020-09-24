Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome daughter

Entertainment

Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid are officially new parents.

The pair have welcomed a daughter, Malik announced on his social media accounts.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote. “(T)o try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding”

Malik, 27, is a former member of the boy band One Direction.

Hadid, 25, confirmed she was pregnant with her first child in April.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together,” Malik added.