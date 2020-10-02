Las Cruces movie theater permanently closing after 48 years due to pandemic

Entertainment

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — The Allen family, owners of the three movie theaters in Las Cruces, announced Friday that they are shuttering one of those due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Video 4, which has been in operation for nearly five decades, is ceasing operations. The theater had already been closed for the past seven months since the virus outbreak began.

"Thank you to everyone for the last 48 years of incredible entertainment," Allen Theaters wrote in a social media post on their Telshor 12 account.

Telshor 12 and Cineport 10 theaters will continue to operate.