Rock music legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at age 65

LOS ANGELES, California -- Singer-songwriter and legendary musician Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday after a long battle with throat cancer, according to a tweet from his son.

The founder of the wildly popular rock band Van Halen was 65.

Wolf Van Halen wrote on Twitter, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, and is widely considered one the greatest guitarists of all time.