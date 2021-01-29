Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals canceled for 2nd straight year due to Covid

Entertainment

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California -- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival scheduled for April have been canceled under a new health officer order issued by Riverside County on Friday.

The order was issued by Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser “based on concerns of a fall resurgence of Covid-19 both within the county of Riverside and worldwide.”

According to the order, both music festivals attract “hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries,” which could increase the risk of spread of the coronavirus.

“If Covid-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk,” Dr. Kaiser said.

Both events, which are two of the largest music events held in Southern California, were also canceled last year due to the pandemic.