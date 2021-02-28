Jonah Hill takes to Instagram to sound off about body image after Daily Mail publishes surfing pictures

Entertainment

Jonah Hill has opened up about body image insecurities after the Daily Mail newspaper published photographs of the actor surfing in Malibu, California.

The recent photographs included side-by-side images of Hill changing shirtless and another in his surfing wetsuit.

The “Superbad” actor shared the images on Instagram with a heartfelt caption referencing insecurities about his body that he says he struggled with for years.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends,” Hill said on Instagram. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

He then clarified that these types of images no longer phase him, as he’s learned to be confident and self-accepting about his appearance.

“I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a “good for me” post. And it’s definitely not a “feel bad for me post,” the actor went on to say.

“It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect.”

Post garners celebrity support

Hill’s Instagram post prompted supportive comments from fans and other celebrities who not only applauded him for his honesty, but shared some of their own struggles with body image.

“When I take my shirt off at the beach it looks like I am still wearing a shirt…or sweater. Now I will show it off with pride!” said film director Judd Apatow.

“You probably won’t read this comment but, nice man feels awesome to be awesome and I’m happy knowing someone who I looked up to struggled with what I went through and came out on top. Keep on winning,” commented a fan.

And finally, Justin Timberlake added yet another message of support. “You are a G!!! And my spirit animal! Love you, bro!”

Hill wrapped up his post by saying, “Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;).”