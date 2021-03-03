Jennette McCurdy, ‘iCarly’ star, has quit acting and resents her career

Entertainment

Don’t look for Jennette McCurdy to appear in the planned reboot of “iCarly.”

McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett for six seasons on the Nickelodeon show that ended in 2012, talked about ditching acting on the podcast she now hosts, “Empty Inside.”

During a recent episode with “Mom” star Anna Faris, the pair talked about the “fish out of water” concept where Faris shared how she first broke into the business after she started acting as a child.

McCurdy could relate, saying, “My mom put me in it when I was 6, and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11 I was the main financial support for my family.”

“It was very much the pressure of my family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out,” she said, “which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success.”

McCurdy said she never really wanted to be in the business and quit acting a few years ago to try writing and directing.

Acting was difficult for her initially, she said, because of the anxiety she had — especially with auditioning.

While she ultimately went on to co-star with Ariana Grande on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly”/”Victorious” spin-off “Sam & Cat,” McCurdy said acting caused her to have to put her “own emotions on the back burner” to focus on the character’s.

“I ultimately quit after my mom passed away, because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey and a difficult one for sure,” McCurdy said.

The whole experience led her to say: “I resent my career in a lot of ways,” and left her feeling “so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most just cheesy, embarrassing” thing.

Faris asked her if she would be tempted at all to return to acting.

McCurdy said she wrote a one-women show and ended up acting in it despite being anxious.

“I think that one-woman show would be the most of it,” McCurdy said.