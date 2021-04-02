Stabler and Benson reunite on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Entertainment

After a decade of anticipation among viewers, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler reunited Thursday night.

No spoilers here, but the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” former detective partners and beloved platonic pair came together to kick off a spinoff for Meloni titled “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

The three-hour crossover episodes had been eagerly awaited by those who have missed their characters’ chemistry.

“Law & Order: SVU” premiered in 1999 with Hargitay and Meloni starring as investigators of sex crimes. It is a spinoff of the original “Law & Order” (which ended after 20 seasons in 2010) and is in its 22nd season with Hargitay at the helm.

Meloni left to pursue other ventures in 2011 after 12 seasons.

Fans weren’t the only ones glad about the band getting together again.

Hargitay tweeted her happiness.

“Welcome Home. @Chris_Meloni #P4L,” she wrote.