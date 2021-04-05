Loki is in trouble with Owen Wilson and his mustache in new ‘Loki’ trailer
Loki’s latest battle is with bureaucracy in the new trailer for the forthcoming Disney+ series about the God of Mischief.
In the trailer released on Monday, Loki finds himself in trouble with the Time Variance Authority and tasked with fixing the problems he created.
A mustachioed Owen Wilson stars alongside Tom Hiddleston in the series, as does Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.
The new series, set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” debuts on June 11.
