Loki is in trouble with Owen Wilson and his mustache in new ‘Loki’ trailer

Entertainment

Loki’s latest battle is with bureaucracy in the new trailer for the forthcoming Disney+ series about the God of Mischief.

In the trailer released on Monday, Loki finds himself in trouble with the Time Variance Authority and tasked with fixing the problems he created.

A mustachioed Owen Wilson stars alongside Tom Hiddleston in the series, as does Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

The new series, set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” debuts on June 11.