Taylor Swift drops rerecorded ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

Entertainment

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is here.

Taylor Swift has released the rerecording of her sophomore album, which contains 27 songs and runs nearly two hours. She recorded the original “Fearless” in 2008.

The new recordings come two years after she failed to acquire the rights to her early albums.

On Thursday Swift tweeted a video of Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray to help promote the remake.

“They are so cute it physically hurts me,” Swift wrote.

Swift has been promoting the album for weeks on social media, releasing never-before-heard songs, including “You All Over Me” and “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”