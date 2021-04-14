Latest ‘Fast & Furious’ film ‘F9’ drops new trailer

Entertainment

The ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise has a new release date set for June 25.

A new trailer for the upcoming film, titled “F9,” released Wednesday.

The movie comes almost a full year after its original May 2020 release date. The first trailer was released in January 2020.

“Fast & Furious” stars, including Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Ludacris), Han Lue (Sung Kang) and Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) will return. Jordana Brewster also returns as Mia Toretto. The “Furious” players will face off against Jakob Toretto in the new film, played by John Cena.

The movie will also feature snippets of Brian O’Conner, the character played by the late Paul Walker, who died in 2013.

Justin Lin directs the latest installment after stepping away from the franchise after 2013’s “Fast & Furious 6.”

Following “F9,” Universal plans on a 10th and 11th film, and will also create spinoffs.