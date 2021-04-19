ACM Awards 2021: See who won at the ACM Awards
The Academy of Country Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music, were presented Sunday in Nashville.
Luke Bryan won entertainer of the year, but he was unable to attend due to testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton, who led in nominations going into the night, also took home top prizes.
Keith Urban and “Black Like Me Singer” Mickey Guyton co-hosted the event.
Below is a full list of nominees with winners indicated in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan *WINNER
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female artist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris *WINNER
Carly Pearce
Male artist of the year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett *WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion *WINNER
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New female artist of the year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett *WINNER
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New male artist of the year
Jimmie Allen *WINNER
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the year
“Born Here Live Here Die Here” — Luke Bryan
“Mixtape Vol. 1” — Kane Brown
“Never Will” — Ashley McBryde
“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne
“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Single of the Year
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice *WINNER
“More Hearts Than Mine”– Ingrid Andress
“The Bones” — Maren Morris
Song of the year
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde
“Some People Do” — Old Dominion
“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton
“The Bones” — Maren Morris *WINNER
Video of the Year
“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris
“Bluebird”– Miranda Lambert
“Gone” — Dierks Bentley
“Hallelujah” — Carrie Underwood and John Legend
“Worldwide Beautiful” — Kane Brown *WINNER
Music Event of the Year
“Be A Light” — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“Does To Me” — Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice *WINNER
“Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani
“One Beer” — HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
“One Too Many” — Keith Urban, P!nk
