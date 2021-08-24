Skip to Content
El Paso’s Cleveland Square Park to host Juan Gabriel tribute concert

City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free live music event that includes a tribute to the late Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

The outdoor concert will be held Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. in Cleveland Square Park downtown.

Juan Gabriel impersonator Aaron Palacios will perform starting at 9 p.m.

Organizers say you're welcome to bring your lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.

Food trucks will also be on site, but alcohol and grilling won't be allowed.

More concert information is available by clicking here.

