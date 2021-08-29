Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, California — Actor Ed Asner, the blustery but lovable Lou Grant in two successful television series, has died. He was 91.

Asner’s publicist confirmed the death in an email Sunday to The Associated Press and said the seven-time Emmy winner died surrounded by his family.

A tweet later from the actor's Twitter account also confirmed the news: "We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.

Asner was a journeyman actor in films and TV when he was hired in 1970 to play the grumpy but lovable TV news boss, Lou Grant, on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

The show ended after seven seasons and Asner moved on to star in the spin off series “Lou Grant,” playing the same character, but in a newspaper drama that ran from 1977 to 1982.

He won Emmys for both shows as well as for “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Roots.”

After "Lou Grant" was canceled, Asner continued in movies and television, popping up in such series as "Mad About You," "ER," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" and even an episode of "The X-Files." The stocky actor played Santa Claus more than once, perhaps most notably in the film "Elf" (2003).

Asner was never shy about airing his liberal political opinions. He headed the Screen Actors Guild from 1981 to 1985, regularly contributed to Democratic candidates and liberal causes and seldom shied from a debate. In 2012, he lent his voice to a short animated film about the causes of the financial crisis.

Asner was married twice. Funeral arrangements for Asner have not been released publicly.