‘The Crown’ dominates, ‘Ted Lasso’ wins big, Ru Paul makes history at Emmy Awards

Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, California — “The Crown” is the winner of the best drama series Emmy Award, giving Netflix its first top series win. “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series, delivering a top prize to the fledgling streaming service Apple TV+. Netflix also claimed the last trophy when “The Queen's Gambit” won best limited series.

The trifecta was a first for streaming services and cements their rise in the television industry.

Jason Sudeikis won best comedy actor, while co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won the best supporting actors in a comedy series.

“The Crown” stars Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies all won drama series trophies.

It was also a night of ru-bilation for RuPaul.

The legendary television figure, whose full name is RuPaul Charles, on Sunday night made Emmy history by becoming the most-awarded person of color in the show’s history with 11 wins.

The latest award for came for the 13th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which picked up the honor for best reality competition program.