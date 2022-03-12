Conscious arts festival takes El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Needing some Saturday night plans? Why not head to the Fiesta Del Alma conscious arts festival?

There will be live music, dance, theater and free food. The goal of the festival is to celebrate spirituality through the performing arts.

“Spirituality isn’t just something that has to be forced or imposed upon, but it can be something that’s really fun and exciting," Prema Hamilton the music director and producer of the festival said.

Hamilton says the festival will show a very comical and insightful journey on how to overcome and rise above the challenges of everyday life.

The event is Saturday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Best Western Plus, 6655 Gateway West.