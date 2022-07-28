Customs agent didn’t believe ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn was here to be on ‘The Tonight Show’

British actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson on Stranger Things, says he was briefly detained at an airport when trying to enter the U.S. for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Quinn says he was held up by immigration in Secondary Inspection where a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer directed him to an interview area. An officer asked Quinn what he was doing in the U.S. He responded he was here to meet Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show. The officer didn't believe him.

Quinn recalled another officer looking at him before turning to the interviewer and saying, leave Eddie alone!

Quinn has been getting a lot of attention for his part on Stranger Things, including from Metallica, whose "Master of Puppets" song was sampled in a scene involving Eddie shredding guitar in the Upside Down.