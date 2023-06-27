Skip to Content
Calling all artists: El Paso looking for new downtown art to celebrate 150th birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Museum and Cultural Affairs Department is looking for artists for its "Elevate El Paso! Celebrating 150 Years in the Sun City!" project.

The department is trying to improve the city's aesthetics, according to a spokesperson.

Artists can submit original art works which, if selected, will be used throughout Downtown on utility boxes and other spaces. The City is looking for El Paso themed art pieces, especially those that celebrate the city's 150 years of culture, history, and vibrancy. Artworks should also include the City's 150th Birthday logo.

Artists need to be at least 18 years old and work as an artist on a regular basis.

Submissions are open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

Winning artists will receive $500 per artwork.

Emma Hoggard

