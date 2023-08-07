Skip to Content
Luis Miguel to perform in El Paso in May

today at 9:51 AM
Published 10:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Get ready Luis Miguel fans, the superstar is coming to the Sun City!

The popular Mexican singer announced the dates for his 2024 tour. It kicks off in January in the Dominican Republic, before traveling through the U.S., stopping in El Paso, then ending in North Carolina in June.

Luis Miguel will perform in El Paso May 2, 2024 at the Don Haskins Center. The concert will begin at 8 PM.

Fans can grab tickets starting August 11 at the UTEP box office, although presale tickets go on sale August 9.

