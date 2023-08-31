Taylor Swift’s tour enters her movie theater ‘Era’ as she brings record-breaking concert to the big screen

Originally Published: 31 AUG 23 10:38 ET

Updated: 31 AUG 23 12:05 ET

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Baby let the games begin.

Taylor Swift is bringing her “Eras Tour” to a movie theater near you starting this October, the singer announced in an Instagram post Thursday morning.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote, adding that starting on October 13, the “concert film” is coming to theaters in North America – and tickets are already on sale.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift added, before quoting a special chant from her popular “Reputation” era song “Delicate” that’s become a custom at each “Eras” show.

Her announcement was accompanied by the trailer for the concert film, which was captured at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during her six-night residency at the venue that capped off the domestic leg of her tour earlier this month.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film” will play in AMC Theaters on their IMAX screens, and will run at least four showtimes per day in the United States, Canada and Mexico on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to a news release. The film will also screen at Regal and Cinemark theaters.

The film has a two hour and 45 minute run time and is directed by Sam Wrench, who is known for directing other major live event and concert documentaries for artists such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Jennifer Lopez’s “Halftime” Netflix doc.

When tickets for the “Eras” tour first went on sale in the fall, Ticketmaster crashed due to the high volume of ticket buyers. To avoid this, AMC also noted in its news release that the theater chain has “upgraded its website and ticketing engines” to handle the influx.

“Not only did it shatter all concert sales records, it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more, either because they attended the concert and wanted to see it again, or after being unable to obtain tickets for sold out performance after sold out performance after sold out performance,” the AMC announcement states.

Swift has been on her record-breaking “Eras” tour, her first tour since 2018, since March. Along the way, she’s been credited for boosting local economies in the US, and is on track to become the highest grossing tour of all time. The “Eras” tour concert film is likely a welcome announcement for the struggling movie theater industry, which has taken a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “Blank Space” singer is on the international leg of her “Eras” tour and next heads to Argentina in November.

Tickets for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film” are on sale now at AMCtheaters.com.

