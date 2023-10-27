WWE Supershow Coming to The Pan American Center this January

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces is welcoming its first ever WWE Supershow.

The Pan American Center will transform for the big event on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.

The stars of the show include Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, LA Knight, "The Ring General" Gunther, Bobby Lashley, The New Day, Becky Lynch, Carlito, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and more.

