How a group of ancient sculptures sparked a dispute between Greece and the UK

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Britain and Greece were able to differ for decades over the world’s toughest cultural heritage dispute. What’s the right place for some of the finest ancient Greek sculptures ever made? The Parthenon Sculptures have been displayed in London for more than 200 years. But Greece vocally wants them back. Diplomacy failed when U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak abruptly called off a London meeting scheduled for Tuesday with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Mitsotakis publicly voiced annoyance. Sunak’s spokesman linked the snub with the Greek leader’s using British television to renew his call for the 2,500-year-old masterpieces’ return.

