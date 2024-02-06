Iconic metal band, TOOL, to play Don Haskins Center Feb. 7

"Tool have defied conventions and classification through their 30-plus-year exploration of progressive rock and unorthodox visual expression at live shows," the band's Ticketmaster bio explains. "Forming in Los Angeles in 1990, the original quartet of Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey and Paul D'Amour showed relatively straightforward traces of heavy metal on initial offerings like 1992’s Opiate EP and their 1993 debut album Undertow. After recruiting bassist Justin Chancellor, the band reached major mainstream success with their sophomore album Ænima (1996), which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and netted the band’s first Grammy for Best Metal Performance for the title track."

Learn more about the concert here .

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Iconic metal band Tool will perform at the Don Haskins Center Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

