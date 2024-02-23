The 60th Annual Coin show is returning to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 60th Annual Coin show is set to return to El Paso February 23-25.

The show helps to educate the public about coin collecting and celebrating local history.

Every year the International Coin Club of El Paso commissions a medal celebrating an aspect of El Paso history. This year Hueco Tanks will be celebrated. During the show you can catch a glimpse of the medal.

At the coin show you can also learn more about Jason Elwell's new book called "Numismatics of the Borderland" celebrating El Paso medals tokens and their relationship to local history.