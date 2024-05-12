Empowering voices: Horizon High School students publish book on immigration

Horizon High School's English teacher, James Riddle, spearheaded a project that elevated the voices of 150 students, turning them into coauthors of the book "915 Immigration: A View from the Border."

Their astonishment was palpable as the book's impact exceeded expectations. "I was so shocked," said Johana Cortes, one of the co-authors. "Is this real?" echoed Isabella Castro, another co-author.

Their disbelief turned to pride as the 447-page book gained traction, quickly becoming the number one new release in its category on Amazon.

Principal Robert Trejo expressed overwhelming pride, stating, "To say that I'm proud is an understatement."

Within its pages, the students shared personal stories and perspectives on immigration, sparking recognition from Congress.

Riddle recounted the memorable moment when Veronica Escobar's office called to acknowledge their work, leaving the students in awe.

Reflecting on the significance of their accomplishment, Nadia Ruiz shared, "I felt like I was noticed, I felt like I was heard." Trejo encouraged students to "dream big because all everything is possible."

The book, as described by Riddle, remains impartial, neither leaning left nor right.

Nadia emphasized the humanity behind immigration, reminding readers that immigrants are individuals striving for happiness and a better future for their children.

