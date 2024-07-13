El Paso teens gain insight into firefighting heroes at summer camp

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local teens recently experienced firsthand the rigorous training that shapes El Paso firefighters, thanks to the city's Fire Department Summer Youth Camp.

Over three days, 18 teens aged 13-17 immersed themselves in activities ranging from CPR and first aid to mastering personal protective equipment and fire safety protocols.

Led by instructors dedicated to sharing their expertise, the camp also emphasized leadership skills and teamwork, all underscored by daily physical training and exhilarating rides on fire trucks.

Participants like Samantha Mireles, inspired by family ties to firefighting, and Anthony Killings, eager to follow in his father's footsteps, spoke passionately about their newfound understanding and commitment to community service.

Their collective takeaway? A profound appreciation for the challenges and responsibilities inherent in firefighting, setting a strong foundation for potential future careers in public service.

