Skip to Content
Entertainment

El Paso teens gain insight into firefighting heroes at summer camp

By
New
Published 12:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local teens recently experienced firsthand the rigorous training that shapes El Paso firefighters, thanks to the city's Fire Department Summer Youth Camp.

Over three days, 18 teens aged 13-17 immersed themselves in activities ranging from CPR and first aid to mastering personal protective equipment and fire safety protocols.

Led by instructors dedicated to sharing their expertise, the camp also emphasized leadership skills and teamwork, all underscored by daily physical training and exhilarating rides on fire trucks.

Participants like Samantha Mireles, inspired by family ties to firefighting, and Anthony Killings, eager to follow in his father's footsteps, spoke passionately about their newfound understanding and commitment to community service.

Their collective takeaway? A profound appreciation for the challenges and responsibilities inherent in firefighting, setting a strong foundation for potential future careers in public service.

For more uplifting stories, email Iris.Garcia-Barron@kvia.com.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content